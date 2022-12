Illinois Supreme Court swears in new justice

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois has a new state Supreme Court justice.

Elizabeth Rochford was sworn in Monday morning to represent the second district.

Rochford will serve the court for 10 years, representing DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties.

She previously served the 19th Circuit Court in Lake County for 10 years.