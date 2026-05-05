Illinois State University and 300 striking workers with AFSCME Local 1110 reach tentative agreement on new contract

More than 300 workers at Illinois State University have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract following a nearly month-long strike.

Building services, dining services, and grounds workers represented by AFSCME Local 1110 walked off the job at ISU in downstate Normal on April 8.

After six meetings with a federal mediator, the union and AFSCME reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

Workers will remain on strike on Tuesday, but have suspended picketing after reaching the tentative agreement.

Terms of the new deal will not be released until the agreement is ratified by the union, which has scheduled ratification meetings for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The previous contract between AFSCME and the university expired at the end of June 2025, and the union has said the last offer from the university before the strike refused to offer any retroactive pay, and sought to eliminate assurances that union members receive at least the same pay hikes as other university employees.

AFSCME also has accused the university of illegally hiring non-union workers to do their jobs during the strike. In a lawsuit, the union said that's a violation of Illinois' Employment Strike Breakers Act.

The university has declined to comment on those claims.