Lawsuit accuses Illinois State University of hiring nonunion workers amid ongoing strike

A new lawsuit is accusing Illinois State University of illegally hiring nonunion workers to break an ongoing strike.

Over 300 maintenance and dining hall workers walked off the job two weeks ago.

According to their union, the school hired temporary contractors to cross the picket line and do the strikers' work.

They say that's a violation of Illinois' Employment Strike Breakers Act.

The union is asking for a judge to bar the university from hiring temporary workers.

The university said it does not comment on pending litigation.