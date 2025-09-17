Illinois State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel's home one of two damaged by gunfire in Shorewood

An Illinois state senator's home was one of two damaged by gunfire Tuesday morning in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, a Democrat, said in a Facebook post that she and her family were not hurt when their home in Shorewood was hit.

"In the early hours of Tuesday morning, my family and I experienced a deeply troubling incident when a shot was fired directly at our home. I am grateful to Chief Arnold, law enforcement and investigators for their work detaining a suspect and working diligently to get to the bottom of this," she wrote. "At times like these, I am reminded of how precious peace and safety are in our communities. Violence is never the answer."

Police said, shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Ca Crest Drive and Highland Drive, but were not able to locate anyone who had been shot, or any evidence of damage.

About two hours later, police received a call from the 500 block of Bethany Drive, a short distance away from the first call, where a house had been damaged by gunshots. Police found three bullet holes from a small caliber firearm. No one in the home was injured.

Police then received a call from a home in the 500 block of Northgage Lane, about a half mile away, where another home had been damaged by a single gunshot.

Investigators determined that it appeared the dame gun was used in both incidents, but the two homeowners did not know each other, and have no known affiliations.

Detectives identified a vehicle and suspect involved in the shootings, and took the suspect into custody on Tuesday. No charges have been announced.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shootings, but Cappel said police have told her the shootings were not politically motivated.