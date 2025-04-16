Illinois State Police trooper hurt in crash on Chicago's South Side

An Illinois state trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being involved in a car crash on Chicago's South Side.

Police said at 4:56 p.m., the trooper was driving south on Wentworth Avenue near 51st Street — close to the Dan Ryan Expressway and also right near the Chicago Police Wentworth Area Headquarters — when a red Ford sedan ran a red light and struck his squad car on the passenger said.

All the airbags were blown up.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital. The extent of the trooper's injuries was not known Wednesday night.

The squad car had to be towed away due to disabling damage.