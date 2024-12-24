Illinois State Police trooper killed by car on I-55 before Christmas

Illinois State Police trooper killed by car before Christmas Eve on I-55

Illinois State Police trooper killed by car before Christmas Eve on I-55

Illinois State Police trooper killed by car before Christmas Eve on I-55

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper was hit and killed by a car in Will County near Channahon Monday night.

ISP said Trooper Clay Carns, 35, was outside his squad car removing debris from a lane on I-55, north of Blodgett Road when he was hit by a passing car around 9:45 p.m.

He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where he died.

Trooper Carns served 11 years with ISP and was a husband and a father to two young kids. He was killed just before Christmas.

"Any time we lose a trooper hurts, but today is Christmas Eve here on December 24, so it kind of hurts in a particular way," ISP Director Brendan Kelly said.

Christmas Eve wakes to the terrible absence of ISP Trooper Clay M. Carns. Trooper Carns was struck & killed last night while removing debris from SB I-55 near Channahon. Trooper Carns, 35, was an 11 year veteran of the ISP & leaves a wife & 2 children. https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/YHI1maY3of — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) December 24, 2024

ISP said the driver involved in this crash is in custody and has been charged. The driver charged in the trooper's death has not been identified.

Monday was Scott's Law Day, a day to honor public safety workers and remind drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles or cars on the road.

The law is in memory of CFD Lieutenant Scott Gillen, who was killed by a drunk driver while assisting at a crash scene, on the Dan Ryan.