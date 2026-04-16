Video captures Illinois State Police shooting that killed Jalen Carpenter in Woodlawn

A man was killed in an Illinois State Police shooting in Woodlawn Wednesday night.

ISP said troopers responded to a call for a domestic battery in the 6500 block of South Champlain Ave. just before 11 p.m. State police said the incident started on I-57 and they pursued the vehicle involved to the city's Woodlawn neighborhood. When they arrived, they said they found an armed man at the scene.

State police said a struggle ensued and shots were fired at the armed man. He was struck and taken to a local hospital, where he died. CBS News Chicago spoke to his father, Stan Carpenter, Thursday morning, who identified him as 24-year-old Jalen Carpenter.

Jalen Carpenter

But CBS News Chicago was shown surveillance video of the shooting provided by a source. In that video, you can see Carpenter holding a gun and restrained by an officer when that officer's partner shoots and kills him.

"He had so many bullets we couldn't even see the body," his father said.

The surveillance video shown to CBS News Chicago shows a man in white, who we are told was Carpenter, walking casually and alone down the street moments before the shooting. He appeared to be holding his phone.

An Illinois State Police vehicle then pulls up. Two officers get out, one carrying a flashlight, before a struggle begins.

There is no sound on the video, so you cannot hear if they are having a conversation. As Carpenter turns around, restrained by one of the officers, you can see him holding a gun, though it does not appear that he fired it.

The second officer gets closer and moments after they fire their weapons. Witnesses said the gun was fired four or five times.

"He has police officers in his family," Stan Carpenter said. "We have police in our family and, you know, they killed my son."

Carpenter returned to the scene of the shooting today, saying he wans a full investigation into his son's death.

"He took his last breath in the cold street and died alone," he said. "I wanna see body cameras. I want—I want—I want to see the evidence."

Stanley said his son was a father to a son who is almost two years old.

"I'm just, I'm hurt right now. My family is hurt behind this. He was a good kid, worked for Amazon, you know, made some mistakes in his life, and you know, he was, he was doing good, man," he said.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Illinois State Police for more clarity, trying to find out why they engaged Carpenter and why they felt it was necessary to shoot and kill him.

Illinois State Police would not tell us anything, saying it's an active investigation.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

ISP Division of Internal Investigation Special Agents are investigating the shooting. Illinois State Police said they will be turning their evidence over to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.