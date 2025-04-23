Illinois State Police probe shooting on Stevenson Expressway

Watch CBS News
Illinois State Police late Wednesday were investigating a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway.

The shooting happened in the inbound lanes of the expressway near Central Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators were seen walking along the expressway with a flashlight looking for evidence late Wednesday.

State police did not indicate whether anyone was injured in the shooting, and said the investigation was active and ongoing Wednesday night.

