Illinois State Police probe shooting on Stevenson Expressway
Illinois State Police late Wednesday were investigating a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway.
The shooting happened in the inbound lanes of the expressway near Central Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
Investigators were seen walking along the expressway with a flashlight looking for evidence late Wednesday.
State police did not indicate whether anyone was injured in the shooting, and said the investigation was active and ongoing Wednesday night.