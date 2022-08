Annual Illinois State Fair kicks off in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – The annual Illinois State Fair is officially underway in Springfield.

Gov. JB Pritzker kicked off the festivities Thursday morning with the unveiling of the 101st Butter Cow.

Along with that unsalted icon, fairgoers can enjoy other attractions like carnival rides and the Village of Cultures.

The fair runs until Aug. 21.