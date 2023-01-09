Illinois senators still debating assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois State Senate Executive Committee is meeting and they will likely discuss an assault weapons ban and reproductive rights.

These discussions will take place before the Senate goes into a full session around 1:30 p.m.

The House passed the ban, called the Protect Illinois Communities Act, late Friday night.

It's up to Senate President Don Harmon to call it for a vote.

It's hit some senate roadblocks.

Sources tell CBS 2 there are concerns over the list of banned assault weapons and a serial number database. Sunday, Speaker Emmanuel Chris Welch said the House would not accept a watered-down version of the bill.