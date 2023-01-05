Advocates rally in Springfield for passage of assault-style weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Chicago area residents packed the state capitol Thursday afternoon to rally in support of a bill that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines like the one used in the Highland Park mass shooting six months ago.

CBS 2's Megan Hickey was there in Springfield and learned the vote on the bill was still up in the air.

At last check, the bill was expected to be heard in committee Thursday night. Lawmakers are still trying to push it through during the last few days of the lame duck session. There was a huge showing of people from the Chicago area, including a bus load from Highland Park.

"We have never been more close than we are right now, literally right now because of you," State Rep. Bob Morgan, a Democrat whose north suburban district includes Highland Park, told the crowd.

Morgan introduced the House version of the bill. The proposed legislation would, in part, ban so-called assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and raise the minimum age to obtain a Firearm Owners Identification, or FOID card, from 18 to 21.

There have been several versions of the bill in recent years that have gone nowhere, but support was renewed by the horrific July 4 Highland Park mass shooting. Dozens of Highland Park residents made the trip downstate on Thursday, inspired to finally push the bill through in honor of the victims who were injured or lost their lives that day.

"I'm glad we're here because we're showing people the residual trauma after the news crews leave, after the event six months later," said Highland Park resident Noell Vaughn.

When asked if she though the bill would get passed, Caryn Fliegler, a Highland Park native and state leader in the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action said, "I do. I do. I really do."

"It's not just because of Highland Park," she added. "There's more and more people realizing there is power in this movement."

Critics are questioning the constitutionality of the bill and are already promising legal action.