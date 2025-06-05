Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduces bill to get travelers to airport on time

If you've ever missed a flight thanks to traffic near the airport, help could be on the way.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth introduced a new bipartisan bill Thursday aimed at helping travelers get to the airport on time by improving the infrastructure that gets them there.

The Don't Miss Your Flight Act would use existing highway funds to improve roads, bridges, rail and transit routes leading to airports.

"Airports like Chicago O'Hare and so many others are building to keep up with the growth of passenger demand and the surface transportation, whether it's the road or the rail, going in and out of airports needs to keep pace," Duckworth said.

According to Duckworth, O'Hare International Airport in Chicago is the eighth busies airport in the world and is growing its gate capacity by 25%.

While the bill doesn't specify exact improvements, it does say it would allow funding to expand capacity, expand access, or rehabilitate transportation infrastructure.