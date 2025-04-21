Watch CBS News
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias awards $1.3 million to school libraries

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
CBS Chicago

Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias announced he has awarded more than $1.3 million to public school libraries throughout the state.

The grants, which are awarded each spring, support school library services for students from kindergarten through 12th grade, and include library books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, technology, programs and multilingual materials.

Districts receive 88 cents pers student through a state-determined formula based on enrollment at each school that has a qualified library. Chicago Public schools received more than $78,000 for libraries through his year' grant. Other major recipients include Elgin School District U-46 which received more than $26,000; Rockford Public School District 205 which received over $21,000; Plainfield CCSD 202 which received just over $20,000;  Naperville CUSD 203 which received over $13,000; Schaumburg CCSD 54 which received over $12,000; and Waukegan Community Unit School District 60 which received $11,000.

The minimum award amount for any district is $850.

 "Illinois students deserve to have access to quality library resources, including learning materials, books and online services at our public schools," Giannoulias said in a statement. "Libraries serve as places of knowledge, learning and discovery and this funding will help equip them to educate and inspire our future generations."

