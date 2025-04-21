Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias awards $1.3 million to school libraries

Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias announced he has awarded more than $1.3 million to public school libraries throughout the state.

The grants, which are awarded each spring, support school library services for students from kindergarten through 12th grade, and include library books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, technology, programs and multilingual materials.

Districts receive 88 cents pers student through a state-determined formula based on enrollment at each school that has a qualified library. Chicago Public schools received more than $78,000 for libraries through his year' grant. Other major recipients include Elgin School District U-46 which received more than $26,000; Rockford Public School District 205 which received over $21,000; Plainfield CCSD 202 which received just over $20,000; Naperville CUSD 203 which received over $13,000; Schaumburg CCSD 54 which received over $12,000; and Waukegan Community Unit School District 60 which received $11,000.

The minimum award amount for any district is $850.

"Illinois students deserve to have access to quality library resources, including learning materials, books and online services at our public schools," Giannoulias said in a statement. "Libraries serve as places of knowledge, learning and discovery and this funding will help equip them to educate and inspire our future generations."