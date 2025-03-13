Illinois considering road mileage tax as gas tax revenue drops

An Illinois representative has introduced legislation for a road mileage tax as the state sees less revenue from the gas tax that has traditionally funded road work.

The state currently funds much of its road work through tax on gas at the pump and vehicle registrations, but as cars become more fuel efficient and drivers move to electric vehicles there's less money coming in.

State legislators are now looking for new ways to make sure drivers pay to maintain the shared roads they use.

"As every day goes by, our vehicles are becoming more fuel efficient, and people are transitioning to electric vehicles, which means that the main source of funding to increase the safety of our roads, bridges, and mass transit is severely declining," said State Rep. Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago).

Villivalam has introduced new legislation that would start a pilot program to experiment with a different way to drum up funding: charging people for their mileage.

"You know, this won't be politically popular if we would move toward a per mile tax, but it really is inevitable," said Joe Schwieterman, DePaul University transportation professor. "Other states are doing it. There's a tidal wave of electric vehicles, electric trucks, so that highway motor fuel tax funding is just not adequate. This is a good move for the state."

Schwieterman said other states are already taxing mileage.

"Other states have shown, I mean Oregon and Utah in particular, the technology is there, that it's pretty easy to use, transponders to measure mileage, and the administration is quite workable," he said.

Villivalam's legislation would allow for data collection devices in cars and at least one option for self-reporting.

Electric vehicle owners said gas savings is one of the perks.

"It's $5 to fill it up, instead of roughly spending $60 on some gas," said electric vehicle owner Anthony Are.

Experts cautioned the plan is only in its infancy.

"The big challenge here is, there's so must mistrust in our state government," Schwieterman said. "Are they going to take this money and blow it on, you know, pork projects?"

The proposal is in the very early stages, and it could be years before there is a pilot program, let alone actual changes.