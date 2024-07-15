Illinois Republicans believe fractured party will unite at RNC after Trump assassination attempt

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- Illinois Republicans attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee believe the party will come together in the wake of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

The convention kicked off Monday morning in a festive atmosphere. Some Illinois delegates donned top hats as they picked up their credentials. On the first day of the convention, they also received Lady Liberty cards.

In the wake of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties have called for unity and a push to bring down the divisiveness in American politics.

Two Illinois lawmakers said they believe the shooting at Trump's rally is helping the party realize what's important and come together.

"He hits the ground, but he comes back up, and you saw the fight in him when he came back up, and that's what we need in the White House," U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) said.

Illinois State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) agreed.

"Even when we don't agree on things totally, I think you're going to see a Ronald Reagan-style Republican Party, where if we agree 80% of the time, we are friends,"

Republican delegates said they are focused on the issues and working together in the party.

RNC strategic communications director Tommy Pigott said Trump is motivated to unite the country and find solutions that will benefit all Americans.

"Those solutions that he has to make it so people can afford a home, real wages are rising, make sure that we have an economy that works for everyone are solutions that all Americans can get behind. We're going to be working with anyone that wants to work with us to make sure that we deliver for the American people on the promises that President Trump is making," he said. "He has those solutions to make sure that he has an economic policy where real wages are rising. He's done it before, and he'll do it again."

In the meantime, Trump is expected to announce his running mate on Monday afternoon.