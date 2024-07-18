Illinois Republican delegates believe Trump will win regardless of whom he faces in November

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- As the Democrats sort out who their nominee will be—with pressure growing for President Biden to withdraw—Illinois' Republicans are unbothered by whom former President Donald Trump faces come November.

At their breakfast Thursday—which ended with a rousing rendition of "God Bless America"—Illinois Republican delegates gave high marks for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. They thought vice presidential nominee JD Vance was a big hit.

They also think the disarray on the Democratic ticket is not a problem, but an opportunity. The delegates signaled total comfort and confidence with where things sit four months before the election.

With the increasingly likely scenario that Joe Biden will step aside, CBS News Chicago asked the GOP delegates what they think will happen—and what they would like to see happen—in the next few days as Mr. Biden makes his decision on whether to stay in this race.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) said moving Vice president Kamala Harris to the top of the ticket is the most logical step if Mr. Biden withdraws.

"It's going to be very hard for them not to move up the vice president. That will be very hard to sell if they don't do that," said Bost. "I don't care which one they put up. Right now, Donald Trump is going to beat them. Donald Trump is going to beat them."

Illinoi state Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) also said he former President Trump to win regardless of whom he faces.

"I don't think President Trump really cares who the next nominee is if it's not Joe Biden," said Cabello. "I mean, I think you see right now that the country is ready for the change back to President Trump. I think he wins in a landslide no matter who it is."

President Biden arrived at his Delaware home Wednesday night, where he is recuperating from COVID-19. He will be sidelined for at least a few days as he self-isolated.

Former President Barack Obama is now reportedly questioning if Mr. Biden is the right candidate to face Trump in November, according to the Washington Post. He is the latest high-profile Democrat to do so, as several national news reports also cite sources questioning the future of Mr. Biden on the ticket.

One name that has been talked about as a possible replacement on the Democratic ticket as president or vice president is Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. But on Thursday, Pritzker said he was sticking with Mr. Biden.

"Look, I am supporting the nominee of the Democratic Party that right now is our {resident Joe Biden. So I've been campaigning—I went to Ohio and Indiana last weekend to campaign for President Biden, Vice President Harris—so I'm going to continue to do that," Pritzker said Thursday. "He's apparently going to be our nominee. He's chosen to be our nominee."

CBS News on Thursday released brand-new polling data showing Trump with his biggest lead yet. He is now up five points nationwide—with 52% preferring him, compared to 47% for President Biden.

Meanwhile, former President Trump was set to speak at the last night of the convention Thursday. The Illinois delegation has noted the leader of the MAGA movement has been less animated and more relaxed than we have grown accustomed to, and they expect that to translate to a different style of speaking Thursday night—likely to be less firebrand Trump and more contemplative.

"As all of you have seen over the last couple nights, what I noticed about President Trump—there's a resolve about him; a reflectiveness as he sits in that box, and you never know how almost being assassinated can affect you, but it's I think had a very positive effect on our party, and brought us together as I mentioned earlier," said U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Illinois). "Tonight, I think we will see that in the speech, and I think it will be great for our party."