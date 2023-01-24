Illinois reveals rejected vanity plates; no "SUCKER" or "HAILNO"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vanity license plate can help drivers stand out on the road, and maybe show off your sense of humor, but state officials are reminding Illinois drivers to keep it in good taste.

Nearly 400 vanity and personalized plate requests were rejected last year, because of their "tawdry, lewd, or offensive nature, or because they were difficult to read," according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office.

Some of the rejected plates include: PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, DUCKYOU, COKAIN, HAIILNO, WHTHFUK, and WMWWWMW.

Illinois keeps a running list of 7,000 rejected plates from over the years. So if you're hoping to slip something past the censors, good luck. They've pretty much seen it all.

If you want to order a vanity or personalized license plate, you can use the Pick-a-Plate feature at ilsos.gov.

Vanity plates in Illinois contain either three numbers only or up to seven letters only, while personalized plates contain both letters and numbers.

The cost of a standard passenger random license plate is $151. The cost of a standard passenger vanity license plate at initial purchase is $245, and subsequent annual renewals cost $164. The cost of a standard passenger personalized license plate at initial purchase is $198, and subsequent annual renewals cost $158.