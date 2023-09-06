Watch CBS News
Illinois player wins $700K in Lucky Day Lotto drawing

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A player in Illinois had a lucky Labor Day weekend.

An iLottery player won Monday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing worth $700,000.

The winning online player matched all five numbers to win the prize. Those winning numbers again: 8-10-21-36-41.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with drawing happening twice daily.    

First published on September 6, 2023 / 7:23 AM

