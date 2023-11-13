Watch CBS News
Illinois advocacy group shows more struggle with Peoples Gas bills

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Peoples Gas pushes for a record rate hike, new data shows more of the customers are struggling to pay their bills.

According to the public advocacy group Illinois PIRG, more than 57,000 customers were sent disconnection notices in September.

That's a 50% increase over last year.

That same month, the group found that 26% of Peoples Gas customers were dinged with late fees.

The hardest hit zip codes were in Chicago's South Side and West Sides.

Overall, more than 146,000 families were more than 30 days behind on their bills.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 4:54 PM CST

