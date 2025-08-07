Illinois could see the northern lights Thursday night

Illinois is one of 18 states that could get a glimpse of the northern lights Thursday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is tracking a geomagnetic storm that could spark some impressive auroras in the night sky.

Auroras are normally best seen in Alaska, but tonight's one of those rare nights they'll be active and brighter further from the poles.

Northern Illinois and Wisconsin are on the edge of Thursday night's viewing area. Your best bet to see the northern lights is away from cities or other areas with significant light pollution, and within an hour or two of midnight.