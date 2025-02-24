Watch CBS News
Illinois lottery player wins $1 million after buying online Powerball ticket

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A lottery player in Illinois won $1 million after buying an online Powerball ticket, lottery officials announced on Monday.

The winning online player matched all five numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing: 7, 18, 22, 50, and 65.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. They are also encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem.

Powerball tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. They are $2 each, and players can add the Power Play feature for an additional $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes. 

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, with an estimated jackpot of $230 million.

