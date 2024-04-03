Proposed Illinois law would ban use of AI to create child pornography

Illinois seeks to clarify child pornography law to ban use of AI-generated images

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the increased use of artificial intelligence, a bill is moving through the Illinois legislature to clarify that the state's child pornography laws apply even when images and videos are AI-generated.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the measure prohibits the use of artificial intelligence to create child pornography that involves either real children or obscene imagery. The legislation also prohibits the non-consensual dissemination of certain AI-created sexual images.

"Now more than ever, we must address the challenges of AI-generated images and videos in child pornography," Raoul said in a statement. "Any and all child exploitation can be a devastating crime that leaves survivors and their families dealing with a lifetime of trauma. We must hold predators accountable so survivors can receive justice to support their healing."

The Illinois House Judiciary – Criminal Committee unanimously passed the proposal on Tuesday. A full House vote has not yet been scheduled.

The use of artificial intelligence to create child pornography is already a real issue.

In Laguna Beach, California, police and school officials are investigating reports of nude photos of high school students created with AI and distributed to the student body in the last week. And last month in Beverly Hills, five middle school students were expelled after they created and circulated AI-generated nude photos of classmates.