5 Beverly Hills middle school students expelled following AI-generated nude photo scandal

In response to a group of Beverly Hills middle school students creating and circulating AI generated nude photos of classmates, the district's school board voted this week to expel five students involved in the scandal.

At a special Beverly Hills Unified School District board meeting Wednesday night, expulsion of the five "egregiously involved eighth-grade students" was approved.

School officials say 16 students were victimized by the AI-generated nude photos.

Beverly Vista Middle School staff was first alerted about the photos on Wednesday, Feb. 21. According to the school district, the faces of students were added onto nude bodies using AI technology.

The BHUSD "has officially completed all required actions pertaining to the incident," district officials said Thursday, though they noted that the Beverly Hills Police Department's investigation is ongoing.

District officials say the incident has prompted discussions on the ethical use of technology, including AI.

"In adherence with California Education Code, we are limited in the details we can share about disciplinary actions, but it is crucial for our community to understand the seriousness with which we approach such matters," Superintendent Michael Bregy wrote in a message.

"Significant in this matter was the containment within twenty-four hours of the isolated incident regarding the involved parties. ... Furthermore, we recognize that kids are still learning and growing, and mistakes are part of this process."