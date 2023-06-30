New law lifts restrictions on name changes for those convicted of some felonies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some might think a name is just a name, but to others their name is a critical part of who they are.

Reyna Ortiz, a trans woman and social worker in the Austin community, said she faces discrimination on a daily basis. In part, she blames state law. Ortiz was convicted of identity theft 20 years ago, and because of it she hasn't been able to change her name to Reyna on her state ID.

"I just want to be able to pull my ID comfortably, and just go about my day without people being discriminatory to me," she said.

A new law will allow those convicted of certain felonies to change their name for reasons of sexual identity, religion, and more. The felony still stays on their record.

"I'm not running away from anything. I know my history, and I've accepted it, and I've changed my history. I'm now a social service worker, providing resources to the trans community. But do I have to be punished for the rest of my life, to not be able to change my name, and walk around with my legal name on ID, and on my passport, and on my documents?" Ortiz said.

The Illinois General Assembly passed the legislation in January, and Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law in February. It goes into effect next year.