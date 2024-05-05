Watch CBS News
Two Illinois men arrested after police chase stolen car into Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS) -- Two men from Illinois are in custody after a wild chase Monday in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. 

Video from a police dashboard camera shows the chase. Officers used stop sticks twice to deflate the tires on the car, which was stolen in Lake County, Illinois. 

But that did not put an end to the chase. It took additional squad cars to slow the driver down. 

He eventually hit a squad car, lost control, and crashed into a tree, police say. 

Officers arrested the driver and a passenger who was wanted on a separate warrant. Both were taken into custody and face several charges.

