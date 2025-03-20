Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Rep. Lauren Underwood hold Romeoville event about protecting Social Security

Pritzker in suburbs to discuss Social Security on "Stand Up for Illinois" tour

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL 14th District) are in Romeoville Thursday to discuss attacks by the Trump Administration on Social Security.

The event, called "Standing Up for Seniors," is the second stop on Pritzker's "Stand Up for Illinois" tour.

He was in Champaign and Urbana Wednesday with Rep. Nikki Budzinski (D-IL 13th District) where he held a roundtable with farmers and environmental leaders working on smart agriculture who had their funding cut, and met with laid-off workers at the University of Illinois Soybean Innovation Lab, which is set to close in April after the Trump administration cut off funding to USAID.

Today, Pritzker, Stratton and Underwood will highlight what they say are Trump's threats to Social Security, citing plans from the Department of Government Accountability to cut Social Security customer phone support, eliminate thousands of jobs and close Social Security officers, forcing seniors to travel further to get their benefits.

Friday, the governor travels to Rockford to talk about public transit and infrastructure. He will attend an event celebrating the expansion of the Rockford Mass Transit District.

Pritzker will then attend a community meeting in Peoria at a facility that helps people with disabilities access education and employment opportunities. There, his office said he will meet with and hear directly from people who rely on Medicaid for healthcare.

The Trump administration has proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.