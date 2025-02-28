Gov. JB Pritzker, other Illinois Democrats warn Republicans against cuts to Medicaid

Top Illinois elected officials are fighting back against potential Medicaid cuts that could affect millions of people.

Gov. JB Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, and other Illinois members of Congress joined staff at University of Illinois Mile Square Health Center on the Near West Side on Friday to deliver a message to President Trump and Congressional Republicans: "hands off Medicaid."

Republicans in Washington are again pushing for major changes, which could take the form of cuts to federal funding, but Pritzker warned cuts to Medicaid would mean "Hospitals will close. People will lose their jobs."

The governor said 3.4 million people in Illinois depend on Medicaid, including nearly half the children in the state.

President Trump has said Medicaid will not be touched, but Democrats say with the billions of dollars in proposed cuts in a budget resolution adopted by the Republican-controlled House, it would be impossible to not cut from Medicaid.

Ironically, as Pritzker was holding that news conference, he was also on "The View" this morning from a taped interview. He talked about Mr. Trump's billionaire senior adviser, Elon Musk, who's a leader of the cost-cutting crusade at the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

"You voted for your representatives thinking that they're going to go stand up for you and the things that matter to you, and make life more affordable for you, and a little bit easier; and instead what you get is Elon Musk making decisions for you, and he didn't get elected to anything, and you probably don't want him running the country," the governor said.

Also on the show, Pritzker encouraged people to show up at congressional town hall meetings to make their voices heard.