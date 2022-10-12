Illinois to receive billions of dollars toward infrastructure repairs across the state

Illinois to receive billions of dollars towards infrastructure repairs

Illinois to receive billions of dollars towards infrastructure repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Billions of dollars in federal money are headed to Illinois to repair infrastructure across the state.

We're talking about the CTA Red and Purple Line Modernization Project on the city's North Side.

It will go towards resurfacing 13 miles of I-57 in Illinois and improving a rest area that includes truck parking and $150 million more to ensure public drinking water supplies are safe.

Illinois is getting a total of $11 billion dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.