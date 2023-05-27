Illinois House passes new state budget deal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois state house members voted to pass the fifth balanced budget.

The budget will focus on investments in education, fighting poverty, and advancing workforce development.

It includes a $2 billion rainy day fund, eliminates bill backlog, and $1 trillion in GDP.

In a statement, Gov. Pritzker thanked state leaders for "making transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois, that will be felt for years to come."