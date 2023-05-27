Watch CBS News
Local News

Illinois House passes new state budget deal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois House vote to pass state budget
Illinois House vote to pass state budget 00:28

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois state house members voted to pass the fifth balanced budget.

The budget will focus on investments in education, fighting poverty, and advancing workforce development.

It includes a $2 billion rainy day fund, eliminates bill backlog, and $1 trillion in GDP.

In a statement, Gov. Pritzker thanked state leaders for "making transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois, that will be felt for years to come."

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 9:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.