Illinois House passes new state budget deal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Illinois state house members voted to pass the fifth balanced budget.
The budget will focus on investments in education, fighting poverty, and advancing workforce development.
It includes a $2 billion rainy day fund, eliminates bill backlog, and $1 trillion in GDP.
In a statement, Gov. Pritzker thanked state leaders for "making transformative investments in the children and families of Illinois, that will be felt for years to come."
