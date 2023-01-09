Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin resigning from state legislature

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) is resigning from the Illinois General Assembly.

Sunday night, a spokesperson confirmed Durkin will step down from the Illinois House on Tuesday, one day before the new Illinois General Assembly is sworn in.

Durkin announced in the fall he wouldn't seek the leadership position again, after his party lost several seats in the November election.

He will be replaced as minority leader by Rep. Tony McCombie when the new Illinois General Assembly is sworn in on Wednesday.

Durkin, a former Cook County prosecutor, was first elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1995 and served until 2003, after deciding not to run for another term in 2002. He rejoined the House in 2006, after he was appointed to finish the term of former State Rep. Eileen Lyons, and was reelected every term since.

He has served as the House Minority Leader since 2013.

Republican party leaders will pick Durkin's successor in the House.