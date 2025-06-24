Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to announce run for third term this week, source says

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will announce this week that he is running for a third term, a person familiar with the governor's plans confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement will take place on Thursday, the sources said.

Pritzker, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2018, defeating incumbent Republican Gov. Brue Rauner.

In 2022, Pritzker won a second term in office, defeating Republican Darren Bailey.

There has been speculation in recent months that he might run for president in the future — particularly following a speech in April in which he took to task both President Trump and the shortcomings within his own Democratic Party.