Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to announce run for third term this week, source says

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Rebecca McCann, Dana Kozlov

CBS Chicago

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will announce this week that he is running for a third term, a person familiar with the governor's plans confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement will take place on Thursday, the sources said.

Pritzker, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2018, defeating incumbent Republican Gov. Brue Rauner.

In 2022, Pritzker won a second term in office, defeating Republican Darren Bailey.

There has been speculation in recent months that he might run for president in the future — particularly following a speech in April in which he took to task both President Trump and the shortcomings within his own Democratic Party.

