Illinois House gives final approval to assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The Illinois House approved a statewide ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines on Wednesday, sending the measure to Gov. JB Pritzker, who has vowed to sign it.

The House voted 68-41 to approve the ban Tuesday afternoon. The bill passed 34-20 in the Illinois Senate on Monday.

"Gun violence is an epidemic that is plaguing every corner of this state and the people of Illinois are demanding substantive action. With this legislation we are delivering on the promises Democrats have made and, together, we are making Illinois' gun laws a model for the nation," House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, and Gov. JB Pritzker said in a joint statement Monday night after Illinois Democrats reached a deal to approve the legislation.

Passage of the assault weapons ban came down after almost five full days of backroom discussions and debate, after the House passed a slightly different version of the legislation last week. The clock had been ticking to pass the ban before current lawmakers leave office and newly-elected ones are sworn in Wednesday.

Pritzker has said he wanted the bill passed by Tuesday, so he could sign it before the end of the current legislative term.

"For a long time now, I and many other leaders in the Illinois General Assembly have prioritized getting the most dangerous weapons off our state's streets. Today, honoring the commitment we made, we passed one of the strongest assault weapons bans in the nation, one I will be proud to sign," Pritzker said in a statement shortly after the House approved the bill. "No Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings. However, for too long people have lived in fear of being gunned down in schools, while worshipping, at celebrations or in their own front yards. This legislation will stop the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches and make our state a safer place for all. I look forward to signing this bill immediately, so we can stop the sale of these deadly weapons as soon as possible."

House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Hillside) said the legislation, once signed by the governor, would immediately ban the sale, delivery, and purchase of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Long guns will be limited to 10 rounds per magazine and handguns cannot have more than 15 rounds.

"This legislation includes a comprehensive, detailed, and updated list of assault weapons subject to the ban," Welch said.

The bill would also ban the possession and use of rapid-fire devices that increase the firing rate of semiautomatic weapons.

Those already owning guns on the assault weapons list would be allowed to keep them, but would have to register them with the Illinois State Police. It would still be legal for current owners to possess such weapons on their own private property, at gun ranges, in designated hunting areas, and in other locations.

The bill would in addition expedite the implementation of universal background checks, but would not change the age range for Firearm Owners Identification cards.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) introduced the final version of the bill in committee Monday morning. On Sunday, Welch said the House would not accept a watered-down version of the bill, but on Monday evening, Welch, Harmon, and Pritzker said they had reached a deal on the legislation, and the Senate approved the bill by a 34-20 vote on Monday.

Opponents of the legislation have said it would do nothing to reduce violent crime in Illinois.

"People who break the law, people who commit violent crime are not going to register their firearms, are not going to turn in their magazines. This will not stop that crime. What will happen is law-abiding gun owners will be yet again impacted by laws in this General Assembly, yet again have their Second Amendment rights restrained," Illinois State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) said during Tuesday's debate.

Some Republicans even went so far as to say they would openly defy the ban.

"We will not comply, and you're not going to do a darn thing about it, because the law, the Constitution, and the founding principles are on our side," said Illinois State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City).

Outgoing Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), who lost the governor's race to Pritzer, tweeted, "I'll die on my front porch before anyone takes my guns away. My message to Springfield: If you want my guns, come get them."

I’ll die on my front porch before anyone takes my guns away. My message to Springfield: If you want my guns, come get them. #voidthefoid #secondamendment #twill https://t.co/ec2ng6AzPh pic.twitter.com/l4EihJtrfZ — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) January 10, 2023

Those opposed to banning assault-style weapons say as soon as Gov. Pritzker signs the bill into law, lawsuits will start flying challenging it as unconstitutional. But that threat did not stop supporters from celebrating what they describe as a hard-fought victory.

"This is the first time we've gotten to a floor vote – and it's about time," said Illinois state Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Deerfield), whose district includes Highland Park.

Morrison has introduced similar bills in the past. She talked about the trauma of being at the Highland Park July 4th parade when a shooter with a legally-purchased semiautomatic weapon opened fire. Seven people died in the massacre.

But the 15-minute pre-vote debate on Monday in the Illinois Senate was dominated by lawmakers who are against the ban.

"All of you that are thinking about voting for this today – you should resign," said state Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Moline).

"You also must know that I, and millions of other gun owners in this state, will not comply," said state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville).

Dan Eldridge, president of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois, says if it is up to them, compliance won't even be necessary.

"We have local counsel. We have national counsel," Eldridge said. "We have raised substantial money to fund litigation – and we'll be in federal court just as soon as this thing is signed."

"We don't pretend that it will, but it is an additional tool to curb the flow of firearms into our communities," Harmon said during the debate on the bill.

And Harmon is ready for a fight, saying he's confident the law will be upheld as constitutional.

"We'll see you in court," he said.