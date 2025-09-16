Illinois family wins $1M Powerball prize after stopping for a car wash

A family is celebrating after a stop at a car wash led to them winning $1 million in last month's Powerball drawing, lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

The father bought the winning ticket while stopping for a car wash at the Exxon Mobile at 1156 S. York Rd. in Bensenville, Illinois.

The ticket matched all five numbers in the Aug. 9 drawing. Those numbers were: 7, 14, 23, 24, and 60. They also matched the Powerball, earning them an additional $4, officials said.

"When I checked the numbers, it sank in immediately that I had won," the father recalled. "I felt relieved, but my wife - she thought I was lying. Then she said, 'We're going to Disney World!'"

The father, along with his wife and three adult children, under the nickname "Malongo," agreed to split the $1,000,004 prize evenly.

The excitement is just beginning for the family. The father of Malongo says the prize money will help fund further education for his children. "And yes, Disney World is officially on the itinerary," he said.

For selling the ticket, the station will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Powerball drawings are conducted Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 9:59 p.m.

Tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Power Play feature for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Lottery players must be 18 years or older to participate.