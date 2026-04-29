Illinois Democrats decry Supreme Court decision weakening Voting Rights Act

Illinois Democrats, in the state and on Capitol Hill, resoundingly decried the Supreme Court's decision Wednesday that significantly weakens the Voting Rights Act.

The Supreme Court's struck down Louisiana's congressional map that included two majority-Black districts in a 6-3 decision along ideological lines, with the court's conservative members in the majority and the liberal minority dissenting.

Condemnation from Illinois Democrats was swift.

"We must call this for what it is: voter suppression that will silence Black and brown voters," Gov. JB Prtizker wrote on social media. "The magnitude of this decision cannot be understated — it guts the Voting Rights Act and its very purpose of protecting all voices. Every American deserves an equal vote."

Pritzker was also asked about the decision at an event where he spoke Wednesday, and called it "an abomination."

"The decision that was made today by the Supreme Court about the Voting Rights Act is an attack on minorities across this country," Pritzker said. "We're not going to stand for it in Illinois. We're going to push back. We have options for pushing back, and that is under discussion with the legislature even today."

Pritzker noted Illinois has sent more Black congresspeople to Washington than any other state, and added he has already spoken to lawyers and experts who told him "everything we have in Illinois is constitutional, even under the new ruling."

He also they will be looking at a new congressional map for Illinois in 2031.

Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is the Democratic nominee to replace Dick Durbin in the Senate, released a statement, writing, "Today's SCOTUS ruling is a betrayal of our basic democratic values as a country—turning back the clock on hard-won civil rights victories. This is part of a continuous Republican effort to gut the Voting Rights Act, dilute Black representation, and subvert the will of the people. Every voter deserves a say in choosing their representation."

Senator Tammy Duckworth wrote on social media, "This is a crushing blow to our democracy. We cannot stand by as Trump's extreme SCOTUS eviscerates protections against voter suppression that heroes like Dr. King and John Lewis marched for. We need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Now."

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez posted to social media as well, writing in part, "Today's Supreme Court decision is about power. It's about the Trump regime consolidating their power by eroding voting rights and attacking free and fair elections. It's about attacking the voting power of Black and Brown Americans who have long demanded and defended equity and change at the ballot box."

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly posted to her social media, "The Supreme Court just weakened the Voting Rights Act and made it easier to silence Black voters. Let's be clear: this is not about "fair maps." It is about disenfranchising Black voters. We need the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten also posted his reaction, writing, "We cannot stand idly by as the Supreme Court attacks the rights of the American people."

He also shared a link to an op ed he wrote for The Hill about what actions Congress can take to act as a check on the Supreme Court.

The Illinois Democratic Party also released a statement, writing, "Few words can express the exhaustion and fear families across Illinois are experiencing because of this regressive Supreme Court. Instead of moving our nation into a better, more fair, more representative union, we're witnessing an attack on the right to vote—a right that so many people, including folks right here in Illinois, have fought for. The GOP knows that their economy, agenda and legislative record is deeply unpopular and they're willing to completely undermine our Democracy to keep themselves in power. I don't expect the Illinois Republican Party to speak out against this, but they should be ashamed by this court ruling."

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Illinois Republican Party for their comment on the Supreme Court decision.