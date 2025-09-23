Illinois lawmaker, parent question state's use of Child and Family Services interns to investigate abuse and neglect

DCFS's use of interns to investigate cases raises questions from lawmaker

A lone politician and a single parent joined forces to take on one of the most powerful agencies in Illinois: the Department of Children and Family Services. The two of them are publicly questioning the use of interns to investigate cases of child abuse and neglect.

"We've begged and pleaded for help with our child," one letter written to Illinois state Rep. Jed Davis said. "They did a shady investigation by an intern."

The fiery words are from mothers and fathers fighting with the agency.

"I wholeheartedly believe my little girl is the victim of an unqualified investigator," one constituent's letter said.

Maddie Mattson, legislative director for Illinois state Rep. Jed Davis (R-Yorkville), has been sifting through such letters for her boss, reading accounts of the state taking kids from their homes. Davis said he was shocked at the number of calls and emails coming into his office. He and his wife are foster parents, and they've adopted from within the DCFS system.

"We've had a lot of amazing interactions with great caseworkers," he said.

Davis felt compelled to pen a letter to DCFS Director Heidi Mueller in May, after he heard about a child abuse investigation that was assigned to a "Child and Family Services Intern."

"These investigators are in the trenches, and not doing easy work, but when you have an intern at the door with the right to remove your child and no experience to back it up, that is scary," Davis said.

DCFS made it clear to him and CBS News Chicago that Child and Family Services interns are not college students. The term is synonymous with trainee; they're entry-level investigators who don't have the two years of general social work experience needed for a higher position.

Hiring for the role is "intentional" to "ensure that investigator caseload is manageable," according to DCFS.

The department said they need the Child and Family Services interns as part of a pipeline, because they have staffing issues. Davis says interns should be getting experience. The issue is the type of experience. Some interns arrive at homes to lead investigations.

In a five-page response to Davis, DCFS lawyers confirmed Child and Family Services interns "are empowered to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect." It's a serious responsibility, and yet "no experience is necessary" for the position as described on the DCFS website.

"You need the experience to know what to look for, from talking to doctors and medical specialists, to parents, to family members, and neighbors; and, you just don't want someone walking fresh off the street," Davis said.

CBS News Chicago obtained the state's Intern Training Protocol through a public records request. It says Child and Family Services interns are required to do a four-month educational program. Weeks one and two of the program say "shadow." By week six, they're working a real case with a real family.

A DCFS child and family services intern put Lakisha Robinson's two teenagers into protective custody last fall for an allegation she denies. The move was temporary, but the impact on her sons was not.

"They're starting to shut down, and I'm seeing it," she said.

The state "indicated" Robinson for "lockout," a claim that she wouldn't let her kids inside her home. She's appealing the finding, which was signed off on by a "Child Protection Investigator."

"I found out that this Child Protection Investigator was an intern," Robinson said. "I didn't think it meant anything until recently."

Robinson spotted a press release from Davis calling for DCFS to stop using interns as investigators.

"We need to go back and reinvestigate all of these cases," Davis said.

That's probably not going to happen. DCFS is adamant that Davis's interpretation of its policy is twisted.

"The department is really frustrated with me," Davis said.

He's planning to file legislation as more and more parents reach out.

The use of entry-level investigators for child abuse and neglect cases is not unique to Illinois. At the Indiana Department of Child Services, investigative experience is not a prerequisite for their most basic caseworker position. Indiana does not use the word "intern" for that job.

Could part of this issue be semantics? CBS News Chicago asked that and several other questions, but an Illinois DCFS spokesperson would not answer them.

Questions CBS News Chicago asked DCFS include:

How many Child Protection Investigators classified as "interns" are currently working for DCFS?

Approximately what percentage of investigations are intern-led? One (non-DCFS) estimate I saw was 5-10%. Do you dispute that?

It seems there may be a semantics issue with the use of the word "certified" vs. "non-certified." Can you clarify if Child and Family Service Interns are "certified?" If yes, what makes them "certified?" Who determines the certification criteria?

Allegations about the legality of intern use aside, how does DCFS respond to criticism that employees who do not possess "child welfare work experience" should not conduct child welfare investigations? What checks and balances do you have to make sure a family under investigation by an "intern" vs. a "specialist" gets the same treatment?

CBS News Chicago asked a DCFS spokesperson to answer those questions multiple times. This was the statement provided:

"It is important to understand that these are not 'interns,' but 'Child and Family Services Interns' (entry-level investigator position) who are qualified and often experienced professionals who have clearly defined job descriptions and responsibilities. Representative Davis' statements are legally and factually incorrect. DCFS has made repeated good faith attempts to clarify the distinction between Central Management Services (CMS) title classifications and statutory requirements for child protection investigators with the Representative and his associates. Representative Davis' engagement in this matter stems from an active legal proceeding in which the court is making a determination about whether a child has been abused, and to say his actions are inappropriate is a grave understatement."