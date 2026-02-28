Illinois leaders, Chicago communities react to U.S. and Israel military operation on Iran

Illinois leaders and Chicago communities are reacting after the United States and Israel announced a major military operation against Iran early Saturday.

This comes following weeks of threats from President Trump. He announced the assault, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," in a video on Truth Social. He called on Iran's military forces to lay down their weapons and on Iran's civilians to rise up and "take over your government."

Local groups are coming together for a protest planned at 5 p.m. at Chicago's Federal Plaza.

The Chicago Police Department said there is "while there is no actionable intelligence related to Chicago at this time" they will be "paying special attention to places of worship."

Local leaders react to military action in Iran

Governor JB Pritzker responded to the operation in Iran saying there was "no authorization from Congress." He released the following statement on Saturday:

"No justification, no authorization from Congress, and no clear objective. But none of that matters to Donald Trump — and apparently neither do the safety and lives of American service members. He is once again sidestepping the Constitution and once again failing to explain why he's taking us into another war. Americans asked for affordable housing and health care, not another potentially endless conflict. God protect our troops."

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin reacted to the military strike, saying "there is no consensus for another interminable war in the Middle East." He released the following statement in part:

"I was one of 23 Senators who voted against the war in Iraq. A war in Iran with the goal of regime change could be another long-term military commitment with deadly consequences for thousands of American troops," Durbin said. "The rash and unpredictable conduct of President Trump is a well-established worry in many ways but an impulsive commander in chief is a deadly combination."

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky released the following statement in part opposing the military action:

"The American people overwhelmingly do not want another war in the Middle East, and the last thing our country needs is to be drawn into a conflict that would cost lives and destabilize the region. President Trump's announcement of 'major combat operations' was not authorized by Congress, and I fully support a bipartisan War Powers resolution to reclaim our constitutional authority over matters of war."

Congressman Sean Casten released the following statement in part:

"Iran's regime is repressive and destabilizing. Its proxies sow chaos across the region. No one disputes that Iran presents serious challenges. Its support for proxy militias, regional interference, and hostility toward its neighbors undermines peace in the Middle East. The United States would welcome a more peaceful and responsible partner in the region. "But that does not justify unilateral war. The President has cited no imminent threat to the United States that would warrant military action without congressional authorization or international support. The threats he referenced were hypothetical and tied to what Iran might do in the future, not an immediate attack requiring unilateral action."

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi called the strike "reckless" and released the following statement in part:

"By ignoring the limits of his own constitutional power, Donald Trump is risking the lives of Americans in an unauthorized war with no end in sight."

In the Chicago area, most elected officials are Democrats who have shared concerns over what happened overnight. CBS News Chicago will continue to share reflections from leaders.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly released the following statement in part: