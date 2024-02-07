Illinois AG warns of AI robocalls impersonating President Biden
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul warns voters not to fall for scam robocalls.
He and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general sent a warning letter to Life Corp.
The company is blamed for a call to New Hampshire residents that used artificial intelligence to impersonate President Joe Biden.
Raoul urges anyone who gets an AI robocall to report it to his office.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.