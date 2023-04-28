Federal judge blocks Illinois assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A federal judge in Southern Illinois has blocked enforcement of the state's assault weapons ban, after an appeals court earlier this month rejected a separate request for an injunction.

U.S. District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn granted an injunction prohibiting Illinois from enforcing the ban statewide, as he weighs a group of lawsuits filed by downstate gun owners and firearms dealers.

"Plaintiffs have satisfied their burden for a preliminary injunction. They have shown irreparable harm with no adequate remedy at law, a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits, that the public interest is in favor of the relief, and the balance of harm weighs in their favor," McGlynn wrote.

The Illinois law bans the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, and requires existing owners of those weapons to register them with Illinois State Police.

Gun rights groups claim the law violates Second Amendment protections.

Gun control advocates say it will help curb violence and protect lives.

In his ruling, McGlynn noted that the assault weapons ban was passed in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park last summer.

"As Americans, we have every reason to celebrate our rights and freedoms, especially on Independence Day. Can the senseless crimes of a relative few be so despicable to justify the infringement of the constitutional rights of law-abiding individuals in hopes that such crimes will then abate or, at least, not be as horrific?" McGlynn wrote. "The simple answer at this stage in the proceedings is 'likely no.'"

However, McGlynn noted that granting an injunction is not the final say on the merits of the ban.

His decision comes after the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on April 18 denied an injunction by a Naperville gun dealer to block the ban while cases challenging it wind through the courts. That gun dealer has since asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.