Court of Appeals denies injunction to block Illinois assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois assault weapons ban has survived its latest court challenge.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals denied an injunction by a Naperville gun dealer to block the ban while cases challenging it wind through the courts.

The decision means the state's law will remain in effect for now.

The Illinois law bans the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, and requires existing owners of those weapons to register them with Illinois State Police.

Gun rights groups claim the law violates Second Amendment protections.

Gun control advocates say it will help curb violence and protect lives.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 9:35 PM

