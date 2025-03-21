Illini fans pumped after big win over Xavier in first round of NCAA Tournament

Illinois fans were fired up after watching the Fighting Illini pull away in the second half for a big win against Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In the South Loop, Illini fans took over Weather Mark Tavern, where the drinks were flowing and a sea of orange and blue overshadowed everything.

"This is our family, this is our community, this is what we represent. This is a team that takes us far every year," Illini fan Imani Strong said. "It's about hanging out with my friends tonight. We are in Chicago, and we are supporting the Illini, and that's what's most important to us."

The official Illinois watch party brought together friends, alumni, and those who just bleed orange and blue to cheer for their team, like Westley Howland from the Champaign area.

"It feels like home. You see all this orange all around, it's awesome, it's a great environment. They make you feel like home here," Howland said.

There's something about seeing the team playing in the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the team advanced to the Elite 8 before they were eliminated from the Big Dance.

The crowd at Weather Mark was just as hyped about Illinois' chances this year.

"When we're hitting on all cylinders, we're really, really good," Scott Harms said.

"I think we look good. We're fighting hard. I think we'll have a good run," Howland said.

"I like the Elite 8. I can't see why we can't go all the way," Dominick Scumacci

The win against Xavier left fans pumped as the Illini prepare to face Kentucky in the second round on Sunday.