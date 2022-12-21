IDOT warning drivers to adjust travel plans ahead of Thursday's snow storm

IDOT warning drivers to adjust travel plans ahead of Thursday's snow storm

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers to adjust travel plans ahead of Thursday's winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Thursday at noon.

Drivers looking to hit the road should leave Wednesday to avoid the snow.

IDOT expects ice and low visibility to cause dangerous road conditions for drivers with 50 mile per hour winds expected.

The agency is deploying 300 salt trucks just in Chicago alone and 1800 trucks across the state.

If you are planning on traveling, experts recommend making sure you have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cell phone