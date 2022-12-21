Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm watch in effect tomorrow

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter storm watch goes into effect tomorrow at noon. Widespread snow develops during the afternoon and evening. 

The wind will be the biggest problem leading to blizzard-like conditions. Expect falling temperatures as well from the lower 30s to the singles by evening. 

Wind chills values will be well below zero. The threat for blowing and drifting snow lingers into the night. Travel conditions will be dangerous. Snow totals of 4 to 7" with isolated higher amounts. Dangerous weekend wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. 

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: CLOUDY LOW: 29

TOMORROW: FALLING TEMPERATURES, SNOW/BLOWING SNOW HIGH: 32

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 4:44 AM

