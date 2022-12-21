Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm watch in effect tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Winter storm watch goes into effect tomorrow at noon. Widespread snow develops during the afternoon and evening.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

The wind will be the biggest problem leading to blizzard-like conditions. Expect falling temperatures as well from the lower 30s to the singles by evening.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Wind chills values will be well below zero. The threat for blowing and drifting snow lingers into the night. Travel conditions will be dangerous. Snow totals of 4 to 7" with isolated higher amounts. Dangerous weekend wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: CLOUDY LOW: 29

TOMORROW: FALLING TEMPERATURES, SNOW/BLOWING SNOW HIGH: 32

CBS News Chicago