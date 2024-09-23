Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man arrested in connection with I-80 road rage shooting

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A 31-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting last Saturday on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs.

Jerrell W. Harris was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from the shooting, Ilinois State Police said.

jerrell-harris-road-rage-shooting-mug-background.png
A 31-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting last Saturday on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs. Jerrell W. Harris was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from the shooting, Ilinois State Police said. Illinois State Police

Police responded to the shooting at 12:02 p.m. on Saturday on I-80 near Torrance Avenue in Lansing. The victim's car was shot during the incident, and the driver was injured by gunfire.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP urges the public to not lose their temper and avoid road rage incidents. If you are a victim of road rage or believe a driver is following or harassing you, call 911 and/or go to the nearest police department to report it.

For more information about how to avoid road rage, visit ISP's website at isp.illinois.gov/TrafficSafety/RoadRage.

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.