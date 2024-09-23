Chicago man arrested in connection with I-80 road rage shooting

A 31-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting last Saturday on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs.

Jerrell W. Harris was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from the shooting, Ilinois State Police said.

A 31-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with a road rage shooting last Saturday on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs. Jerrell W. Harris was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from the shooting, Ilinois State Police said. Illinois State Police

Police responded to the shooting at 12:02 p.m. on Saturday on I-80 near Torrance Avenue in Lansing. The victim's car was shot during the incident, and the driver was injured by gunfire.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP urges the public to not lose their temper and avoid road rage incidents. If you are a victim of road rage or believe a driver is following or harassing you, call 911 and/or go to the nearest police department to report it.

For more information about how to avoid road rage, visit ISP's website at isp.illinois.gov/TrafficSafety/RoadRage.