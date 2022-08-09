Watch CBS News
I Am A Gentleman Inc. to sponsor free back-to-school haircuts for male Chicago students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several barbers are coming together to provide free back-to-school haircuts for more than 500 students in the Chicago area.

I Am A Gentleman Inc. is sponsoring the haircuts for male students. Appointments are required and will be given based on ability.

The appointments will take place at I Am A Gentleman Inc. headquarters, at 540 W. 35th St., Suite 101. Services will be provided by student and licensed barbers.

The program is every Monday and Wednesday through Sept. 7.

For more information and to make an appointment, follow this link.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 9:16 PM

