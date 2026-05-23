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1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving semi truck on I-94 in Gurnee, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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One person was killed in a crash on I-94 involving a semi truck and a small SUV in suburban Gurnee, Illinois, early Saturday morning. 

Illinois State Police troopers responded the two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes before the Belvidere Road exit just before 5 a.m.

State police said two people from an SUV were taken to local hospital. 

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Their identifity has not been released by officials. 

Three lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

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