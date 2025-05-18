State police reveal cause in I-65 semi fire in Northwest Indiana

Indiana State Police revealed what caused a semi-truck to catch fire Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-65 at the 238.8 mile-marker in Howell, Indiana.

State police said an intermodal UPS semi was heading northbound after exiting the construction zone lane restriction when it experienced a sudden tire failure on one of the steer tires. The driver lost control, and the truck and trailer overturned.

The crash caused a blockage for the entire roadway and caught fire.

The driver was able to escape the flames but was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic backed up into the construction zone for several hours while emergency crews worked to put out the fire and remove the crash debris.

The asphalt was left damaged and was deemed not safe for traffic. After the debris removal and asphalt repair, the roadway reopened at 5:30 p.m.