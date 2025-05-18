Watch CBS News
Local News

State police reveal cause in I-65 semi fire in Northwest Indiana

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver hurt after truck overturns, catches fire in Howell, Indiana
Driver hurt after truck overturns, catches fire in Howell, Indiana 00:26

Indiana State Police revealed what caused a semi-truck to catch fire Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-65 at the 238.8 mile-marker in Howell, Indiana.

State police said an intermodal UPS semi was heading northbound after exiting the construction zone lane restriction when it experienced a sudden tire failure on one of the steer tires. The driver lost control, and the truck and trailer overturned.

The crash caused a blockage for the entire roadway and caught fire.

The driver was able to escape the flames but was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic backed up into the construction zone for several hours while emergency crews worked to put out the fire and remove the crash debris.

The asphalt was left damaged and was deemed not safe for traffic. After the debris removal and asphalt repair, the roadway reopened at 5:30 p.m.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.