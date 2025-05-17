Semi truck fire on I-65 near Lowell, Indiana, damages pavement; lanes closed for several hours
The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana will be closed for several hours near Lowell on Saturday, after a semi-trailer truck crashed and caught fire, severely damaging the pavement.
Indiana State Police said a semi-trailer truck crashed and caught fire on I-65 near the Lowell Exit on Saturday morning, blocking all northbound lanes.
Indiana Department of Transportation officials said the fire caused severe damage to the pavement, and the northbound lanes of I-65 would remain closed for several hours on Saturday for repairs.
Northbound traffic on I-65 was being diverted off at State Road 10 (exit 230).
A similar incident happened a few miles away on I-65 on April 21, when a mechanical failure caused a semi-trailer truck to catch fire near Demotte.