Semi truck fire on I-65 near Lowell, Indiana, damages pavement; lanes closed for several hours

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana will be closed for several hours near Lowell on Saturday, after a semi-trailer truck crashed and caught fire, severely damaging the pavement.

Indiana State Police said a semi-trailer truck crashed and caught fire on I-65 near the Lowell Exit on Saturday morning, blocking all northbound lanes.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials said the fire caused severe damage to the pavement, and the northbound lanes of I-65 would remain closed for several hours on Saturday for repairs.

Northbound traffic on I-65 was being diverted off at State Road 10 (exit 230).

A similar incident happened a few miles away on I-65 on April 21, when a mechanical failure caused a semi-trailer truck to catch fire near Demotte.

Todd Feurer

