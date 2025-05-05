Watch CBS News
Local News

I-55 partially shut down near Bolingbrook after beer truck overturns, Illinois State Police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Illinois State Police said all lanes of northbound I-55 and one lane of southbound I-55 are blocked after a truck hauling beer overturned in Bolingbrook Monday morning.

State police said troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 268 just before 11 a.m. that involved a semi-truck that was carrying Anheuser-Busch products.

The overturned truck is block all northbound lanes and one of the southbound lanes. The driver was injured, and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not release any specific information about his condition.

Traffic is being rerouted off northbound I-55 to Illinois Route 53. State police did not say how long they expect the lane blockages and detours to last. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.