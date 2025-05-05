I-55 partially shut down near Bolingbrook after beer truck overturns, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police said all lanes of northbound I-55 and one lane of southbound I-55 are blocked after a truck hauling beer overturned in Bolingbrook Monday morning.

State police said troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 268 just before 11 a.m. that involved a semi-truck that was carrying Anheuser-Busch products.

The overturned truck is block all northbound lanes and one of the southbound lanes. The driver was injured, and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not release any specific information about his condition.

Traffic is being rerouted off northbound I-55 to Illinois Route 53. State police did not say how long they expect the lane blockages and detours to last.