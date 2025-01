CHICAGO (CBS) — Shots were fired at a vehicle on I-55 in suburban Burr Ridge on Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to a County Line Road near Milepost 277 for a report of shots fired at a vehicle. The window of the vehicle was shattered, ISP said.

All lanes reopened just before 10:20 a.m.

ISP said no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.