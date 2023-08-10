Fundraiser for Huntley Daniels takes place in Antioch Thursday night

Fundraiser for Huntley Daniels takes place in Antioch Thursday night

Fundraiser for Huntley Daniels takes place in Antioch Thursday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Antioch is hosting a fundraiser to help the family of a boy thrown from a carnival ride last month.

Ten-year-old Huntley Daniels spent more than a week in the hospital after being thrown from a ride at the Taste of Antioch festival.

He was released from the hospital, but his family said he has a long road to recovery.

On Thursday night, the final concert of the village's "It's Thursday" summer concert series is dedicated to helping Huntley's recovery.

The event will have entertainment, food, a raffle, and other activities. The village will also collect notes and cards for the family.

All profits will go to helping with Huntley's treatment and recovery.

Tomorrow night (8/10), is a special season finale of the It's Thursday concert season! The Antioch business community... Posted by Village of Antioch, Illinois - Government on Wednesday, August 9, 2023