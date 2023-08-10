Fundraiser for Huntley Daniels takes place in Antioch Thursday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Antioch is hosting a fundraiser to help the family of a boy thrown from a carnival ride last month.
Ten-year-old Huntley Daniels spent more than a week in the hospital after being thrown from a ride at the Taste of Antioch festival.
He was released from the hospital, but his family said he has a long road to recovery.
On Thursday night, the final concert of the village's "It's Thursday" summer concert series is dedicated to helping Huntley's recovery.
The event will have entertainment, food, a raffle, and other activities. The village will also collect notes and cards for the family.
All profits will go to helping with Huntley's treatment and recovery.
